Justin Bieber, brother Jaxson, wife Hailey flaunt their talents in series of fun poses

Pop star Justin Bieber seems to be in a photogenic mood as he is sharing a series of new snaps of himself and family on his social media.

The 26-year-old singer posted several photos of him playing the drums, practicing his hockey skills and even playing some video games, plus his little brother Jaxon who he said he loves, 'with my entire heart.'

Meanwhile, Hailey Baldwin's surprise appearance, wearing some oven mitts, really mesmerised fans.

The Canadian singer was wearing a grey hoodie and blue shorts in the photos, alon gwith a black babushka hat.

He was seen getting ready to shoot a puck with a hockey stick in one snap, while playing his drum kit in the other snap.



Hailey was wearing a black halter top with black sunglasses pulled down over the bridge of her nose. She also wore a pair of light blue oven mitts, putting her hands on her hips, while completing her look with tan sweats.

The happy couple's photos come just days after Hailey celebrated her sister Alaia announcing that she's pregnant, while also teasing new music from her husband.



