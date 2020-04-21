Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Chris Martin to perform in 'Stay Home Live Lounge'

Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, and Chris Martin are teaming up to perform a charity cover of the 'Foo Fighters’ Times Like These' as part of a radio special on Thursday.

The trio will be joined by Ellie Goulding, Sean Paul, Bastille, Hailee Steinfeld,'5 Seconds of Summer' and other stars, for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge event.

The event will be recorded and filmed by artists from their own homes and produced by Fraser T Smith.



A video accompanying the new track will drop during the BBC’s The Big Night In telethon on Thursday night. Proceeds from the 'Stay Home Live Lounge' recording will benefit the World Health Organization’s COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund.



“I am so proud that we’ve been able to come together to record this track and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it,” Dua Lipa said in a statement. “Thinking of everyone around the world at this difficult time. Love you all.”



“I’m honored to join such a great line up,” Goulding added. “More so than ever it’s important to remember the valuable role we each have to play in bringing hope, courage and strength to one another. I hope that this track brings comfort at such a difficult time.”

The radio special comes hot on the heels of Lady Gaga's the 'One World: Together At Home' TV special on Sunday night, during which stars like Paul McCartney, Elton John, the Rolling Stones, Little Mix and Tim Jones performed from their homes and studios to celebrate healthcare workers and essential staff working amid the COVID-19 pandemic.