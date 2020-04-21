Arjun Kapoor strikes a pose with Will Smith from his pre-Bollywood glow-up days

Arjun Kapoor took a dive into his archives, and pulled out a rare throwback photo with Will Smith

With celebrities self-isolating like a majority of the global population, some of them seem to using their time in quarantine to entertain their panicked fans.

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor took a dive into his archives with all the extra time on his hands, and pulled out a rare throwback photo that has left fans quite amused with the actor’s appearance.

The star, could be seen striking up a pose alongside Hollywood actor Will Smith, during his days of yore, before the big Bollywood glow-up as he called himself a “fine physical specimen.”

The actor wrote alongside the throwback photo shared on Instagram: “Just hanging out with my boys. The fresh prince @willsmith himself looking spiffy as ever back in the day when he visited what seems like eons back & @kunalrawaldstress in a rare image wearing a tie… Side note - the vertical strips really didn’t do justice to the fine physical specimen that I was.”







