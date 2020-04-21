close
Mon Apr 20, 2020
Sanjay Dutt compares lockdown to jail term, reveals he is worried for family

Sanjay Dutt compares lockdown to jail term, reveals he is worried for family 

Sanjay Dutt recently came forth expressing hope for the lockdown to end soon, as his family is currently stuck in Dubai. 

In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he is missing his family and wants them to return soon. 

 The Munna Bhai star compared the lockdown period to the time he spent in jail, adding that the one thing common between the two is how he used to deerly miss his family in both situations alike. 

While speaking to Times of India, the actor said, “These times teach you about the fragility of life, and the value of moments spent with your loved ones. We should count our blessings, and never take them for granted.”

Furthermore, Sanjay Dutt said he is in touch with his family virtually, but he is constantly worried for their health and well-being. 

