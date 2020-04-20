MSR's arrest 'a great concern', 'deplorable' to keep him in jail: Turkish journalists' body TGS

ISTANBUL: The arrest of Jang Geo Media Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is "a great concern", the president of Turkish journalists' body Turkiye Gazeteciler Sendikasi (TGS) said in a video statement, demanding his "immediate release".



In a video message to the government of Pakistan, the TGS’ Istanbul branch president, Banu Tuna, said: "At this moment of history, [the] freedom of press is more important than ever, when humanity is facing [the coronavirus] pandemic and people should be kept informed.

MSR was detained on March 12 by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in relation to a property he had purchased from a private party 34 years ago.



"This is a great concern to us and [it is] deplorable to keep Pakistan’s largest newspaper editor in jail illegally without any charge or trial.



"As the president of Turkish Union of Journalists' Istanbul branch, I say we will use all means at our disposal to protest against this arrest," added Tuna, who has also been at the helm of Hurriyet — Turkey’s biggest daily newspaper.