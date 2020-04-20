Shah Rukh Khan’s hilarious reply to fan on Salman Khan’s song ‘Pyaar Karona’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan, who shares a great bond with superstar Salman Khan, has a hilarious response when his fan asked him about the Dabangg actor’s latest song Pyaar Karona.
During #asksrk on Twitter, when Shah Rukh Khan was asked: “@BeingSalmanKhan just launched his new song in his voice about corona and his love about the country. Have you watched this? @iamsrk”
Responding to this, Shah Rukh Khan teased Salman saying “Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai... (He is a great single and singer)"
Salman released his single Pyaar Karona showcasing his singing skills amid the nationwide lockdown.
The Dabangg actor shared the news about his coronavirus-themed song on social media with the link, released on his YouTube channel.
He wrote, “Emotionally paas rahona, physically duurr rahona, aise hi is lockdown tak #PyaarKarona!”
Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan, who shares a great bond with superstar Salman Khan, has a hilarious response when his fan asked him about the Dabangg actor’s latest song Pyaar Karona.
During #asksrk on Twitter, when Shah Rukh Khan was asked: “@BeingSalmanKhan just launched his new song in his voice about corona and his love about the country. Have you watched this? @iamsrk”
Responding to this, Shah Rukh Khan teased Salman saying “Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai... (He is a great single and singer)"
Salman released his single Pyaar Karona showcasing his singing skills amid the nationwide lockdown.
The Dabangg actor shared the news about his coronavirus-themed song on social media with the link, released on his YouTube channel.
He wrote, “Emotionally paas rahona, physically duurr rahona, aise hi is lockdown tak #PyaarKarona!”