Mon Apr 20, 2020
Bollywood

April 20, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan's hilarious reply to fan on Salman Khan's song 'Pyaar Karona'

Shah Rukh Khan’s hilarious reply to a fan on Salman Khan’s song ‘Pyaar Karona’

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan, who shares a great bond with superstar Salman Khan, has a hilarious response when his fan asked him about the Dabangg actor’s latest song Pyaar Karona.

During #asksrk on Twitter, when Shah Rukh Khan was asked: “@BeingSalmanKhan just launched his new song in his voice about corona and his love about the country. Have you watched this? @iamsrk”

Responding to this, Shah Rukh Khan teased Salman saying “Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai... (He is a great single and singer)"

Salman released his single Pyaar Karona showcasing his singing skills amid the nationwide lockdown.

The Dabangg actor shared the news about his coronavirus-themed song on social media with the link, released on his YouTube channel.

He wrote, “Emotionally paas rahona, physically duurr rahona, aise hi is lockdown tak #PyaarKarona!”

