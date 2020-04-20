Daniel Weber takes a dig at Sunny Leone’s cooking skills, daily activities

Daniel Weber and Sunny Leone have been entertaining their kids during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, and recently made a hilarious video where they sang ‘praises’ for each other.

During the course of the video posted to Instagram, Daniel can be heard praising his wife’s cooking skills while a couple of play cards he holds During the course of the video posted to Instagram, Daniel can be heard praising his wife’s cooking skills while a couple of placards he holds refutes those claims in a hilarious fashion.

The couple captioned their video with the words, “Hmmm...just saw this! Tomorrow I will show you what @dirrty99 is really doing all day! REVENGE!! It’s on!”

Daniel can be heard saying that Sunny is perfect at home and helps with everything around the house. “She is really dressed up like beautiful and it’s phenomenal”.

However, his placards left fans in fits of laughter, reading, “Help me! She is driving me crazy. She sleeps all day, her cooking sucks, she’s so lazy, she lives in pyjamas, she takes selfies all day.” As soon as the first placard was visible, Sunny walked into the frame and greeted the camera.



