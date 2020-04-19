Saif Ali Khan’s shocking revelations about ex Amrita Singh and their divorce

B-Town superstar Saif Ali Khan's love life has always been one of the most widely talked-about topics that tabloids always had their eyes on.

The actor’s marriage with Amrita Singh had also been particularly one of Bollywood’s most discussed topics owing to the former couple’s 13-year age gap.

The two had first met each other during a photo shoot of Saif’s Yeh Dillagi where they instantly connected and started dating soon after. After getting married in 1991, many fans were left shocked but the two stood strong for a while and even had two kids together – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The two parted ways later in 2004 when their marriage crumbled. However, the real reason the two decided to call it off had been unknown to many as tabloids reported that things turned sour after Saif became close to Rosa Catalano.

Those rumours were later put to rest by the actor himself, who told during an interview that it was Amrita’s changed behviour towards him and his family that had led to the eventual downfall of their marriage.

He also claimed that Amrita used to insult his mother Sharmila Tagore and sister Soha Ali Khan while also throwing insults his way.

Apart from that, he said that Amrita did not left him meet his kids after their separation.

“My wife and I have gone our separate ways. I respect my wife’s space. But why am I being constantly reminded of how terrible a husband I was, and how awful a father I am. I’ve my son Ibrahim’s photograph in my wallet. Each time I look at it, I feel like crying. I miss my daughter Sarah all the time. I’m not allowed to meet my children,” he was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

“They aren’t allowed to come to visit me, let alone stay with me. Why? Because there’s a new woman in my life who’d influence my children against their mother. That’s so much hogwash and Amrita knows it. Right now, my kids are growing up with Amrita’s relatives and maidservants while she’s out working in a TV serial. Why does she need to do that, when I’m more than willing to support my family,” he added.

However, over the years as their kids grew up, things between the former couple have become more cordial as Saif shares a close bond with both Sara and Ibrahim while his second wife Kareena Kapoor is also quite close to the kids.