Amitabh Bachchan on wanting to become India’s prime minister

Bollywood’s veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been reigning over the industry for decades now, but it looks like fans want him to expand his duties up a little.

An eager fan turned towards the megastar asking him if there would ever come a time when the Bollywood hero would want to assume charge of prime minister’s office.

“Sir aap kabhi desh ka pm bannna chate te [Sir have you ever had a desire to become the country’s prime minister?],” the fan asked on Instagram.

The Sholay actor gave a befitting reply to the user that left all fans rolling on the floor with laughter.

“Arre yaar subah subah shubh shubh bolo [Please say auspicious things in the morning],” he said.

That being said, Amitabh’s connection with Indian politics is not an entirely outlandish idea as the actor had back in 1984 contested the Lok Sabha elections for a seat from Congress in Allahabad and had even come out victorious through a landslide win. However, Amitabh resigned from his position only three years later, terming politics nothing but a “cesspool.”