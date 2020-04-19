Shah Rukh Khan rejected ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ four times: Here's why

Shah Rukh Khan had turned down his blockbuster movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge four times, before agreeing to do it.

According to media reports, Shah Rukh Khan was keen on focusing on doing negative roles back in 1990s, after the success of Baazigar and Darr.

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra decided to cast Saif Ali Khan in the lead role but his father Yash Chopra was adamant on casting SRK.

Yash Chopra told SRK, “You must take up romantic roles on the big screens if you want to survive in the industry.”

Luckily, Shah Rukh Khan followed Yash's advice and went on to do the film, which turned out to be one of the biggest films in his cinematic career.

SRK has collaborated with Yash Raj Films numerous times in films like Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein, Veer Zara and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

