Nora Fatehi's latest dance video sets internet on fire: WATCH 

Sat Apr 18, 2020
Nora Fatehi's most recent dance video is taking the internet by storm, wherein she can be seen showcasing her killer dance moves. 

The actress posted her video amid the nation-wide lockdown, treating her fans to a fusion of  afro, urban and dancehall styles of dancing. 

Nora's video has garnered more than 25 lakh view on Instagram in a very short amount of time. 

Check out the video here 

Nora has appeared in famous Bollywood songs like Dilbar, Saki Saki Re, and Garmi. 

The starlet will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India alongside Ajay Devgn.

