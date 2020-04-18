Sanjay Dutt concerned about wife, kids as he spends time without them in self-isolation

Indian actor Sanjay Dutt is spending time without family in Mumbai and the actor is concerned for the well-being of his wife and children, who are stuck in Dubai amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The Sanju actor expressed his concerns during an interview with a media portal.

Sanjay, who is in quarantine at his residence in Mumbai, said he is connected to wife Manyata Dutt and kids virtually.

The actor further said it seems that without family he had spent periods of his life in lockdown, adding that this time teaches about the value of loved ones and the moments we have spent with them.

He also disclosed his quarantine routine. “I work out regularly and practice the lines of upcoming shoot for the next project,” he added.

Recently, Sanjay urged his fans to stay home and exercise regularly. He wrote on Instagram, “Staying fit is very important especially during this time. So eat well, stay healthy & keep exercising. #QuarantineWorkout #HealthyAtHome.”

On the work front, Sanjay will next be seen in Hera Pheri 3 and Sadak 2.

