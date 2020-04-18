Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s love affair that dented his marriage with Jaya

Bollywood’s veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s tragic love story that came to a brief halt, is something that is no news for the world.

However, there are several facts circulating that give an insight into the love triangle of Rekha, Amitabh and Jaya, that the public may not be aware of.

The diva has kept her life strictly concealed from the public but her affair with Bachchan was something that captured headlines all around. In a book titled Rekha: The Untold Story, written by Yasser Usman, startling details come to the forefront about the affair.

In one of the parts of the book, the writer talks about how Rekha had once sparked rumours around her marriage when she arrived at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s wedding ceremony wearing a sindoor on her forehead.

During an earlier interview with Stardust magazine, Rekha dropped some major bombs about her love affair with Amitabh after which the B-Town hunk was barred from acting alongside her by his wife, Jaya.

Rekha also pointed her guns towards Jaya for stopping Amitabh from working with her. She was quoted by DNA India, as saying: "At an award function some time ago, I’d recited a few lines. Everyone imagined they were meant for him. But actually, it was for her. I looked at you, you turned your face away. Why? You feel you are badly off, but can’t you see my position is worse? There is deep hurt in your gaze, but can’t you see that the wounds in my heart are deeper than your look?"

At another instance, Rekha had spoken about Jaya’s anguish, saying: "Once I was looking at the whole [Bachchan] family through the projection room when they came to see the trial show of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Jaya was sitting in the front row and he and his parents were in the row behind her. They couldn’t see her as clearly as I could. And during our love scenes, I could see tears pouring down her face.”

“A week later [after the trial show of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar], everybody in the industry was telling me that he has made it clear to his producers that he was not going to work with me.”

“Everybody else informed me about it but he didn’t say a word on the subject. When I tried to question him about it, he said, 'I am not going to say a word. Don’t ask me about it'."