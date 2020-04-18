Ibrahim Ali Khan shows he is Bollywood-ready with new TikTok video

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan’s legacy in Bollywood seems to be going a long way as the actor’s children surge to the top with fame, within no time.

After Sara Ali Khan’s roaring success in B-Town with opportunities eyeing her left, right and center, it looks like her little bro Ibrahim Ali Khan will soon be joining in to give her some competition.

Ibrahim, turned to his Instagram, in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown, to entertain the mounting number of his followers with some stellar acting that he put on display through his TikTok video.

The video showed Ibrahim playing a Haryani man donning a white shirt, unbuttoned from the top and asking the other guy, dressed in a sleeveless hoodie and shades, why he looks so worried. The man responds saying his wife was lost. The Haryani man responds saying even he has lost his wife. The other guy asks what his wife looks like and he tells him she is very beautiful. The other man then responds to that saying: “Forget about mine, let’s look for your wife then.”

Earlier, Saif had opened up about his son following in his and his sister’s footsteps towards the film industry. He told Hindustan Times, “He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”

