Kareena Kapoor on wanting a girl child before Taimur Ali Khan was born

Bollywood’s leading lady Kareena Kapoor Khan has been at the top of her game throughout the course of her career.

And while the actor has wowed the audience with her acting prowess and charisma, the star has also won hearts for being a loud and persistent voice for women empowerment.

An unearthed speech of the Veere Di Wedding actor has lately been making rounds on the internet where she expressed her desire to have a daughter, while she was pregnant with her son Taimur.

Coming to show support for the Global Citizen movement in India, the actor revealed that since getting pregnant, many people have been pointing bizarre questions her way about the gender of her baby, which did not sit well with her.

"Wherever I go these days there is just one question asked which I think quite intrusive but, still I am asked both me and Saif whether it is a boy or is it a girl? Have you found out? And I am like excuse me what difference does it make. I am a girl child I would love to have a girl what is the difference. Probably I have done more for my parents than a son would,” she said.

“We are still in a nation where we have been asked oh you are getting married and still going to work, oh you are having a child are you still going to work. These questions upset me. When I was asked if I would like to be a part of this initiative my first reaction was as an expectant mother on this journey nothing would make me happier than being part of a movement,” she added.

"Not just for me or my child but for the millions of children out there. For all those people who think a girl child is considered taboo, a girl is considered not equal enough, not up to a man but you must know a woman is the only soul that has the right to carry a soul in her. That is truly something that is a joy,” she concluded.