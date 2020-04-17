close
Fri Apr 17, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
April 17, 2020

'Lal Singh Chaddha': Aamir Khan's film to release in 2021

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 17, 2020

Indian government  imposed a countrywide lockdown last month to prevent the spread of coronavirus, bringing economic activities and film and drama productions to a halt. 

Among several films that have been affected by the virus crisis is  Aamir Khan's upcoming movie "Lal Singh Chaddha" which is unlikely to release on December 25, 2020.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, film writer Atul Kulkarni hinted that the Aamir Khan and Kareen Kappor Khan starrer is expected to release next year.

According to the Indian publication, Khan had booked the Christmas weekend for "Laal Singh Chaddha", the Bollywood's adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer "Forrest Gump".

Discussing the film Kulkarni said, "Laal Singh, I think, would release next year now. We were supposed to release in December."


