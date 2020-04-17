Arjun Kapoor spills the beans on his wedding plans with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have always been a couple under the radar of fans and just recently the latter received a juicy bit of information regarding Arjun’s future plans with his ladylove Malaika Arora.

During an interview with a daily, Arjun Kapoor spoke about his wedding plans with a rather witty response. “I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now.” Arjun later quipped, “Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi (Even if we wanted to, how will it be possible now)?”

“Not planned and not thought about it right now, but like I always say, I will not hide it,” he assured fans.

Fans also asked the actor about his relationship with Malaika and what sets it apart from the rest, “I would have to say it’s difficult, to sum up when you love somebody that one particular thing you like because the whole point is that when you love somebody, you love the entirety of the personality that the person has.”

He added, “With her, I feel she really gets me and she’s very patient with me. I am not the easiest or the simplest person to be with, I am a certain way, and I think her patience with me really matters.”

