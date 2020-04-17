Yami Gautam sets the record straight over being ‘locked down for a very serious reason’

Yami Gautam, like numerous people across the world, is taking hold of the lockdown to indulge in some recreational activities.

The actress said she is spending her time in isolation in the kitchen, “For anything that I’m doing, I’m not putting out a tutorial and I don’t any feel the need to do that. Everything’s available on YouTube.”

In a video posted to Instagram the actor spoke at length about the pandemic and about the urgent requirements. “We’re locked down for a very serious reason,” and people should not take this for granted, with thoughts like, “Arre, school se chhuti mil gayi (ohh we have an off from school today), now we can run out”. “There’s nothing to party or celebrate. We’ve just got to be grateful for the privileges we have.”

At this time, people should focus on helping the underprivileged “when your right hand makes charity, your left hand shouldn’t know about it,” she added.

Previously, even though Yami’s career remained rather fruitful this past year, her health took a rather large dive due to dengue. “This (pause) has given me a very good amount of time to heal myself as much as I can inside out, and to just relax the mind and body. Otherwise, there’s never time... we’re always preparing ourselves for the next thing.”

Before signing off, Yami stated, she is “just living in the moment and taking it slowly, one day at a time.”