Ayesha Takia’s father-in-law offers hotel for quarantine facility

Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia’s father-in-law Abu Asim Azmi has offered his hotel in Mumbai for quarantine facility for the police officials deployed in the locality.



Abu Asim Azmi turned to Twitter and shared the news. He wrote, “Alhamdulillah, I am pleased to inform that on the request of Sr. PI - Colaba Police Station have handed over my Gulf Hotel in Colaba to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice as a quarantine center for Police Personnels serving in South Mumbai.”

He expressed hope for defeating the coronavirus pandemic.

Ayesha’s husband Farhan Azmi retweeted his father’s tweet and wrote, “Show some love & appreciation @MumbaiPolice While several 5 stars have refused to help the #frontline warriors of @CMOMaharashtra @AnilDeshmukhNCP its the small & medium establishments in #Mumbai who have come forward to help #India fight #Covid_19 @abuasimazmi.”



