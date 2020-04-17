Priyanka Chopra says ‘There is always a light at the end of the tunnel’

Priyanka Chopra has expressed hope for better days after the coronavirus pandemic saying ‘there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.’



The actress, who has been spreading awareness among the people about coronavirus pandemic and urges fans to stay home, on Friday sent out the positive vibes.

The actress turned to Instagram and shared a sun-kissed photo with an optimistic message.

The Sky Is Pink star wrote, “There is always a light at the end of the tunnel... Hang in there world...”.

Priyanka looked nothing short of a vision in the blue outfit.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Earlier, on World Heath Day, Priyanka extended utmost gratitude to the doctors and healthcare providers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

She took to Twitter saying, “I grew up in a family with many doctors and healthcare providers & have utmost gratitude for those healing the world today.”

The actress went on to say, “We can't thank you enough for what you're doing for us. Is there someone you'd like to thank on #WorldHealthDay?”