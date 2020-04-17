Karim Morani updates on his health after testing positive for COVID-19 twice

Bollywood producer Karim Morani recently gave an update to his fans regarding his health, after testing positive for coronavirus for the second time without any symptoms.



While speaking to a news portal, Karim said that he is doing fine and does not have any kind of physical pain.

The producer added that the paramedical stuff will conduct the next test, to see if he still has coronavirus, after a few days.

Karim Morani’s daughters Zoa and Shaza are under self-isolation at home after testing negative for coronavirus post-treatment.

The Morani sisters were diagnosed with the virus after one of the returned from an foreign trip.

Talking about her health, Zoa told PTI, “I am extremely grateful to the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who took care of my health and my spirits everyday. You will be in my prayers forever. No words can describe how does it feel to be home. I’m so grateful, God is great.”