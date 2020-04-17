Sushmita Sen's inspiring story behind her winning Miss India gown: 'It was sewn by local tailor'

Sushmita Sen shared an inspirational story about her winning Miss India attite, during a conversation with late actor Farooq Shaikh.

The former beauty pagaent winner recalled that her Miss India gown was sewn by a local tailor as she belonged to a middle class family and couldn’t afford a designer outfit back then.



Sushmita said, "I did not have so much money to wear designer clothes. We were middle class people and knew our restrictions. We went and got clothes from Sarojini market. There was a tailor in our building garage..we went and gave him the fabric and only told him that it will be coming on TV, make it good. So with that fabric he made the winning gown."

She added, "With the remaining fabric, my mum made a rose. For the gloves, mom got brand new black socks, cut it, put some elastic and I wore those as gloves."



Furthermore, Sushmita revealed that all a person needs to win is good intention, not money.

"And that day.. wearing that dress and winning Miss India was one of the biggest days of my lives. To win, money is not a requirement, the intention should be right," concluded the actress.