UAE decides to extend visa of Pakistani nationals, assures of assistance in every way possible

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday said that it had decided to extend visas for Pakistani nationals and would assist them in every way possible.

In a video link conference between the UAE minister on human resource and PM’s aide on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari, it was decided that the country will provide legal protection to those who are willing to stay in the UAE.

In a major development, both ministers discussed that Pakistani nationals who were recently dismissed from their jobs would be given salaries in full, however, virtual jobs will be provided to Pakistani employees on a priority basis.



In order to facilitate Pakistani expats, UAE firms will also provide airfare to Pakistani employees so that they can safely return to their home country.

Bukhari thanked UAE for facilitating Pakistani nationals in these hard times of the pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan is a big labour supplier to the UAE, with more than a million Pakistanis living and working in the country, according to Pakistani diplomats.

PIA announces special flights

General Manager, Pakistan International Airline's Central Asia, Shahid Mughal , while speaking to Geo News said: "The airline will operate 11 flights to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in UAE."

Three flights will fly to Islamabad, two flights each will go to Karachi, Faisalabad, Multan, and Lahore, he noted.

The tickets will be available at the Consulate's desk from tomorrow [Friday] onward, he said, adding that it will operate from 9am-5pm.

Since March, Dubai has been under lockdown as the UAE has ramped up measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In March, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division Moeed W. Yusuf had assured the nation that the government was in touch with the authorities of those countries where Pakistani passengers are stuck in transit.

More than 35,000 Pakistani nationals have already registered with the diplomatic mission in the UAE seeking a way to get back to their homeland but the Pakistan government is not launching its limited flight operations for repatriations.