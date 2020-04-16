Johnny Depp releases cover of John Lennon classic 'Isolation'

Hollywood star Johnny Depp and guitar legend Jeff Back have released a cover of the John Lennon track "Isolation".

According to a report, the pair has been working for several years on new music and their version of John Lennon’s 1970 track ‘Isolation’ is their first single released as a duo.



Depp assumes vocal duties for the cover, with Beck playing guitar. They are backed by Vinne Colaiuta on drums and Rhonda Smith on bass.

Commenting on the song, Johnny Depp said “Jeff Beck and I recorded this song Isolation last year as our take on a beautiful John Lennon tune.

Lennon’s poetry – ‘We’re afraid of everyone. Afraid of the Sun!’ – seemed to Jeff and me especially profound right now, this song about isolation, fear, and existential risks to our world."