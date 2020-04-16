Iman Ali criticised Mahira, Fawad because 'she has a movie coming up': Frieha Altaf

Actress Iman Ali continues to face criticism for her remarks about young models.

Iman recently sat for an interview with Iffat Omar and during their conversation, the model also spoke about how important it is for models to be intelligent.

Her remarks and the way she talked about young models didn't sit well with people from the Pakistani entertainment industry.

A couple of days after model Musk Kaleem hit back at Iman Ali for what she said her condescending remarks, Frieha Altaf has said she is extremely surprised in Iman's behavior.

"She demeans not just models but criticized Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan," she said in a Tweet.

"A cheap publicity stunt as she has a movie coming up.Shame on anyone who ridicules success with condescension," she added.



