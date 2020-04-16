Zoa Morani looks back at her harrowing coronavirus journey: 'My body has taken a blow'

After testing positive with coronavirus and defeating it successfully, Bollywood actor Zoa Morani is looking back at her challenging recovery process.

The actor during an interview with Hindustan Times gave a detailed and painful account of her journey fighting with the coronavirus and eventually reaching the point of recovery.

“I had mild fever, and then it worsened over a week, with dry cough, headache and fatigue. It was as if my immunity had taken a hit. When it started, the first thing I did was isolate myself from my parents as I live with them. I also started drinking immunity building drinks like kaada, haldi and tulsi paani, basically lots of fluids,” she said.

“I was alone in the hospital then, but my doctor was kind, sensitive and gave me a lot of positivity. I kept telling myself ‘there are others out there with severe symptoms, fighting it out, so I must be grateful that I am in a manageable situation.’ Being in that isolation ICU was some experience,” she continued.

“God knew this was to happen, so he prepared me in advance. I’ve been an avid ashtanga yoga practitioner since six years, which teaches us how to handle the mind, body and lungs. Pranayam and surya namaskar were my true companions even through the symptoms,” she added.

“My dad has a heart problem since a few years, but he is fighting it well, and my sister got intense headaches, but she was good with eating healthy. My symptoms continued for 21 days, I lost patience at times, but my yoga was a blessing and strength,” she went on to say.

Zoa also revealed how she is coping after getting recovered and returning home from the hospital: “My body has taken a blow, I am still coughing. I have been asked to take a lot of rest, drink a lot of water, kaada five times a day. I am in strict isolation in my room for fourteen days, and also sleeping early so my body heals naturally.”