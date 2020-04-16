Ayushmann Khurrana pays homage to record-breaking series 'Money Heist': WATCH

Ayushmann Khurrana revealed he is a huge fan of Spanish series La Casa De Papel , popularly known as Money Heist, by paying homage to it in his own style.

The actor recently won the internet after he played the tune of the show's stirring theme song Bella Ciao , making fans love his distinct rendition.

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor posted a video on his Facebook account in which he revealed his desire to play the monumental role of Professor from Money Heist.



He also urged the makers of the show to listen to his tune and cast him in the role of Professor if they ever make an Indian version of it.



"I want to be the professor. That’s why I’m wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I'm dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao. #MoneyHeist," Ayushmann captioned the video.



In the clip, Ayushmann can be seen emulating Professor's unique avatar.