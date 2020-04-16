Aamir Khan’s son gets stuck at a remote farmhouse during lockdown

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid has been stuck alone at the family's Panchgani farmhouse, during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

The star-kid is stranded with no travel to the city and is thus living at the farmhouse near a hill station.

Meanwhile, Aamir is isolating with wife Kiran and their son Azad at suburban residence in Mumbai.



Previously, the actor took to twitter to thank the paramedical staff, and the police for their continual service.

He tweeted, "Really appreciate the work that the doctors, nurses, hospital staff members, the Maharashtra Police, and the Maharashtra administration, the BMC and all the staff in the essential services, all across Mumbai ad Maharashtra are doing in this time of crisis. For that matter, all across the country. Thank you (sic)."

On the work front, Aamir Khan will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Kareena Kapoor.