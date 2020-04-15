Ranveer Singh becomes 'Tiger King' meme: Here's the actor's reaction

We are not sure if Ranveer Singh has watched Netflix docuseries "Tiger King" but the Bollywood actor 's latest Instagram post suggests he is not angry about becoming Joe Exotic memes.

Ranveer Singh on Wednesday shared a picture of himself morphed into Joe Exotic's photo. "Who did this," he captioned the photo with a laughter emoji.



Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” has become talk of the town ever since it premiered on the streaming series.

The documentary tells the story of flamboyant Oklahoma zoo keeper Joe Exotic and his rival big cat rescue activist Carole Baskin.

It was watched by some 34.3 million viewers in the first 10 days after it was released on Netflix on March 20, according to Nielsen data.

Joe exotic became face of memes on the internet as it became popular with users.

Tiger King’s immense popularity coincided with Americans settling into stay-at-home mode to help slow the spread of the coronavirus during which television viewership has soared.





