Sara Ali Khan’s childhood photo wins hearts

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan, who is in self-isolation amid the coronavirus lockdown, has been treating her fans with throwback photos and updates about her quarantine activities on social media.



The Simmba actress took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a collage of her recent picture and from the time when she was just a kid.

Sara Ali Khan could be seen posing in the same way in the then and current photo. She captioned it, “Hum Bachpan se hi aise hai..”

The endearing post proves that Sara has been a fashionista since forever.



The photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.