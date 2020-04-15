Zareen Khan opens up about relationship with Salman Khan

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan recently opened up about her relationship with Salman Khan.

In an interview with ETimes, Zareen, while discussing their relationship, she said that although she is in touch with the actor, she doesn't have a relationship with him where she is constantly messaging him.

Talking about Salman's role in her career, she said , “He is person who has changed my life. I have called him God sent because if it was not for him, I wouldn’t have been a part of this industry because I never ever thought I would want to be part of this industry."



Discussing her future plans of working Salman, she said "I cannot be piggybacking on him all my life or all his life to get me work. Whatever he has done for me is more than enough and I am going to be forever grateful.



I think this is my journey and I am trying to live it, however, I can understand and with whatever is in store for me".