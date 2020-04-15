Shilpa Shetty hits 15 million followers on TikTok, celebrates the milestone with daughter

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has stated that the number 15 has turned out to be ‘lucky’ for her as her daughter Samisha was born on February 15 and she herself touched 15 million followers on TikTok on April 15.



Sharing a video with her two months old daughter, Shilpa wrote a lengthy note saying, “Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now!.”

“Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It’s also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April.”

The Dhadkan actress further said “So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years... humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come.”



Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra became parents to a baby girl via surrogacy. The proud parents are on cloud nine after they welcomed their second child into the world on February 15th.