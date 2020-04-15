Shakti Kapoor feels closer to family amid lockdown

Shakti Kapoor has been spending the lockdown mainly on Instagram where he urges people to take lockdown protocols seriously.

During an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shakti Kapoor stated, “It (lockdown) has given me time to listen to her (Wife Shivangi Kolhapure). When she talks, she is like a goddess, very pure. So I am learning a lot from my wife. I have done about 700 films and I didn’t even realize when my children grew up and they have become so big. She has given me time to know my children and them to know me. We have three sections in the house.”

He even revealed his family's daily quarentine routine during the interview, stating “I am very happy that everyone wants to be on their own- my wife into her prayers, Shraddha into reading and exercising, Siddhant is into social servicing at this point in time. In my section, every morning, I put on the television, wishing to hear that everything is under control now. But nothing like this is happening. I am not getting very good sleep.”

This time in lockdown has taught Shakti Kapoor a number of lessons. “I am very disturbed about what is happening. Sometimes I feel this is a bad dream. The world has become so scary. Even the strongest human being in this world is scared of death. I have been watching a web-series and it has taught me about relationships, and humanity.:

"In the evenings, I do some exercise. I have actually put on a lot of weight. My wife is a wonderful cook and I genuinely did not ever get time to eat good food during my working days. I have always eaten food in a hurry. Now, I am relishing the food. After every meal, I thank the almighty that I have never thanked before for what you have given us.”