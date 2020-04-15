When Aamir Khan apologised to Shah Rukh Khan for calling him a dog

Aamir Khan's rivalry with fellow actor Shah Rukh Khan dates back to ages ago.

While, all is good in the hood between the two Khans now, there was a time when Aamir apologised to SRK for calling him a dog.

It happened when Aamir wrote a blog about spending family time in a valley long ago, wherein he said, “Shah Rukh is licking my feet.”



The blog read, "I'm sitting under a tree, on the edge of a valley, approximately 5000 feet above sea level... Ammi, Ira, and Junaid are by my side and we are in the middle of one of our favourite board games. Shahrukh is licking my feet and I am feeding him biscuits every now and then. What more can I ask for?"

Aamir was slammed for posting such a despicable comment for Shah Rukh.

The 3 Idiots star clarified, “There is a dog who has been named after Shah Rukh by his caretakers since they are a huge fan.”

But the clarification did not go well within SRK's family. Reacting to the comment, Shah Rukh Khan said his children were huge fans of Aamir, but after his harsh comment, are not anymore.

Shortly after, Aamir apologised to SRK and his family in an episode of Aap Ki Adalat , stating he never intended to hurt their sentiments.

Things then got settled between both the Khans and now they share a cordial relation with each other.