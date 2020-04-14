Madhuri Dixit teaches classical dance 'Kathak' to son Arin

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who is known as the dancing queen of B-town, has shared a video on Instagram where she could be seen giving Kathak lessons to son Arin.



The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress shared the video on the photo-video sharing platform and wrote, “Quarantine is making all of us do things that we’ve always wanted to.”

She further said, “Watch till the end to find out what I have always wanted to do #WhenArinDancedWithMadhuri.”

In the video, Arin could be seen playing the Tabla while Madhuri performs the kathak, a classical dance of India.



At the end of the video, Madhuri gave kathak lessons to the son.