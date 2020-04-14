Madhuri Dixit teaches classical dance 'Kathak' to son Arin

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who is known as the dancing queen of B-town, has shared a video on Instagram where she could be seen giving Kathak lessons to son Arin.
The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress shared the video on the photo-video sharing platform and wrote, “Quarantine is making all of us do things that we’ve always wanted to.”
She further said, “Watch till the end to find out what I have always wanted to do #WhenArinDancedWithMadhuri.”
In the video, Arin could be seen playing the Tabla while Madhuri performs the kathak, a classical dance of India.
At the end of the video, Madhuri gave kathak lessons to the son.
