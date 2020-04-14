Sonakshi Sinha indulges in fierce Twitter spat with director Vivek Agnihotri

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha and director Vivek Agnihotri are at loggerheads after the latter told the world that amidst the lockdown, the actor has been busy filming for a movie.

However, the Dabangg actor was not one to go down without a fight as she immediately clapped back at him for the spread of misinformation and also brought in Mumbai Police into the picture.

“Excuse me @MumbaiPolice, @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practising social distancing and NOT shooting – ME,” she wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, Sonakshi clarified when the picture was actually taken.

“Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms,” she said.

The filmmaker stepped in defending himself by saying he was merely taking a jab at the tabloid’s coverage and not at her.

“The dig is at @MumbaiMirror not you. If I have to say something to you, I’d tag you. It’s very insensitive to print such pictures in a trying time like this giving wrong impression. As a star you should also very strongly condemn this kind of yellow and insensitive journalism,” he said.

While Sonakshi tried to put the discussion to an end, she did question the intentions behind his tweet: “U haven’t tagged who ur taking a dig at, nor did u mention source of the picture.Nor hv u replied or clarified to anyone attacking me after ur statement.Rule no.1 of taking a dig - dont post someone else's picture 2 take a dig at someone else,be specific.Thank u & goodbye.”



