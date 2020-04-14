Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira Kapoor all set for her Bollywood debut?

Karisma Kapoor had an interactive session with SpotboyE wherein she cast a light on her daughter’s plausible career in Bollywood.

The actress revealed her 15-year-old daughter Samaira is acquiring a degree in film-making.

Talking about rumours regarding Samaira showing interest in acting, Karisma said, “That’s not true. My daughter and her group of friends are interested in films through all aspects of movies, so whether it will be behind the scenes or in front of the camera I still do not know."

She added, "They are just experimenting now and learning the ropes. So right now there are no such plans per se. Above all, Samaira is very young and still in school. This whole project is like an extra-curricular activity.”

Karisma clarified that she will support her daughter in whichever career she pursues, “I do back my children in their decisions. My philosophy is ‘believe in yourself and do things which make you happy.”