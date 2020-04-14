Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with viral dance video: WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor paid homage to Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai by dancing to one of her songs.

In a clip that has gone viral, Janhvi can be seen performing to Aishwarya's famous song Salaam from her hit movie Umraao Jaan.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet captioned the video, “#missing the classroom. But anywhere and everywhere can be a classroom no?”



The actress was seen wearing an onion pink palazzo and kurta. Her mesmerising performance broke the internet, with her delicate and graceful dance moves winning the hearts of her fans.

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena.



The 23-year-old actress has a line up of films. She will also be seen in Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2, Mr. LeLe and in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

