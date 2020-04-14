close
Mon Apr 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
April 14, 2020

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with viral dance video: WATCH

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 14, 2020
Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with viral dance video: WATCH 

Janhvi Kapoor paid homage to Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai by dancing to one of her songs. 

In a clip that has gone viral, Janhvi can be seen performing to Aishwarya's famous song Salaam   from her hit movie Umraao Jaan. 

Taking to Instagram, the starlet  captioned the video, “#missing the classroom. But anywhere and everywhere can be a classroom no?”

The actress was seen wearing an onion pink palazzo and kurta. Her mesmerising  performance broke the internet, with her delicate and graceful dance moves winning the hearts of her fans. 

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena.

The 23-year-old actress has a line up of films. She will also be seen in Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2, Mr. LeLe and in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

Latest News

More From Bollywood