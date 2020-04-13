Tiger Shroff’s throwback photo with father, sister wins hearts

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff’s throwback photo with father Jackie Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff has taken the internet by storm.



Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff has shared throwback picture of her husband with children son Tiger Shroff and daughter Krishna Shroff on Instagram.

Ayesha Shroff took to Instagram and shared the adorable throwback photo with caption ‘Treasure’ tagging Jackie, Tiger and Krishna.

The photo has won the hearts on social media within no time.



Jackie Shroff is stuck at his Khandala farmhouse since India announced 21-day lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, Ayesha shared Jackie’s photo and wrote, “He’s at the farm since this lockdown began. But never far from u @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff.”







