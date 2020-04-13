Prince Harry 'drops royal surname' in documents for his latest venture: report

Prince Harry has reportedly left out his HRH and Mountbatten-Windsor titles from official documents for his new, green travel company Travalyst.



According to reports, Harry has dropped his royal surname in paperwork after leaving the UK with Megan Markle to live in the US.

In documents for his latest venture, a new green travel company, Harry has used neither his HRH nor Mountbatten-Windsor titles.

He went instead for Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex.

Harry moved to Vancouver Island in Canada last month with Meghan Markle and their 11-month-old son, Archie. After the coronavirus crisis broke out, the couple took their son and moved to Los Angeles, California, where they are now.

It came out last month that Harry may be asked to give up his Duke of Sussex title if he chooses to move to the US and raise Archie there.

Now the couple are reportedly living in Los Angeles and Harry has dropped his royal surname to set up Travalyst.

The company aims to give users a scoring system based on how bad flights they’re considering taking will be for the environment.

It was also reported that, on official documents for the business with Companies House, Harry is listed as an 'individual person with significant control in the firm'.