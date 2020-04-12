Farah Khan’s daughter raises Rs 70,000 from sketches to feed stray animals

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has revealed that her 12-year-old daughter Anya has raised Rs 70,000 by sketching pets in five days to feed stray animals.



Farah took to Twitter to share a short clip of her daughter and said, “So my 12 yr old Anya has raised 70,000 rs in 5 days, by sketching ur pets for a 1000 rs a sketch..”.

“All the money is being used to feed strays n needy .. thank u all the kind hearted people who hav ordered sketches n donated.”

Last week, Farah Khan took to Instagram and wrote, “My daughter Anya has decided to sketch a pet, n sell it for rs.1000-/.. all proceeds will go towards feeding stray animals and homeless during this pandemic.. not much but she s only 12 yrs old…”







