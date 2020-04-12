Farah Khan’s daughter raises Rs 70,000 from sketches to feed stray animals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has revealed that her 12-year-old daughter Anya has raised Rs 70,000 by sketching pets in five days to feed stray animals.
Farah took to Twitter to share a short clip of her daughter and said, “So my 12 yr old Anya has raised 70,000 rs in 5 days, by sketching ur pets for a 1000 rs a sketch..”.
“All the money is being used to feed strays n needy .. thank u all the kind hearted people who hav ordered sketches n donated.”
Last week, Farah Khan took to Instagram and wrote, “My daughter Anya has decided to sketch a pet, n sell it for rs.1000-/.. all proceeds will go towards feeding stray animals and homeless during this pandemic.. not much but she s only 12 yrs old…”
Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has revealed that her 12-year-old daughter Anya has raised Rs 70,000 by sketching pets in five days to feed stray animals.
Farah took to Twitter to share a short clip of her daughter and said, “So my 12 yr old Anya has raised 70,000 rs in 5 days, by sketching ur pets for a 1000 rs a sketch..”.
“All the money is being used to feed strays n needy .. thank u all the kind hearted people who hav ordered sketches n donated.”
Last week, Farah Khan took to Instagram and wrote, “My daughter Anya has decided to sketch a pet, n sell it for rs.1000-/.. all proceeds will go towards feeding stray animals and homeless during this pandemic.. not much but she s only 12 yrs old…”