Mumbai police’s ‘Main Hoon Na’ COVID-19 post leaves Twitter in fits

Mumbai Police has a knack for humour in regards to public service messages. Just recently they showcased a meme featuring the importance of hygiene and cleanliness, leaving fans in fits of laughter.

The meme was shared from a short clip of the movie Main Hoon Na and was inspired by Shah Rukh Khan’s aerobatics in the face of a spit-faced professor.

Sharing the clip on their official Twitter account, the police aimed to remind fans to wash their hands and keep away from germ infestations in the wake of COVID-19.

Check out the video below:

However, this was not the first time the Mumbai Police force gave a funny twist to another Bollywood movie. The last famous dialogue was from the movie Don Ko Pakadna Mushkil Hi Nahi, Namumkin Hai.

