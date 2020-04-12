Zoa Morani reveals how she keeps herself sane while recovering from coronavirus

With the coronavirus spreading like wildfire, many celebrities too have fallen prey and tested positive to the infectious disease. And the latest to have contracted it was Zoa Morani along with her sister Shaza and father Karim.

Zoa recently opened up about her journey battling the disease and what her routine had been at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital where she had been under treatment.

During a recent interview, the actor revealed that she relies on working out, films and TV shows to keep herself distracted.

"When I was in isolation with my sister (Shaza) at home, I was quite sick. So, to divert my mind, I was enjoying all the jokes and forwards that my family was sending out. I also began calling my old friends and making new friends on social media. I surprised myself. The self-quarantine period made me the exact opposite of what I was — a loner," she said.

She further detailed her routine, saying: “My daily routine in the hospital begins at 6 am. I wake up, freshen up and do pranayam. I also do a few exercises suggested by my doctor. The workout is followed by chai, and let me tell you, the hospital chai is really good.”

“Then, I get on the phone with my family and we check on each other’s health. Apart from binge-watching movies, web shows, and all the yapping, what keeps me going is my exercise.”

“Watching the doctors walking around in their spacesuits (the protective gear) makes me wonder… Am I on the moon? I must say, this is quite an experience, and I think I was meant to go through this,” she added.