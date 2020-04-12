Ajay Devgn 'disgusted' over reports of attacks on doctors

close
Sun Apr 12, 2020
Bollywood

April 12, 2020

Ajay Devgn annoyed over reports of attacks on doctors

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has expressed his anger over the people attacking healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic in India.

The Tanhaji actor took to Twitter and wrote, “DISGUSTED & ANGRY to read reports of “educated” persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions.”

He went on to say, “Such insensitive people are the worst criminals.”

Ajay also urged people to stay home and stay safe amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier, there were reports that doctors and paramedic staff fighting the Covid-19 were attacked in various parts of the country.

