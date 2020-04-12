Varun Dhawan's relative contracts coronavirus: 'It's very close to home right now'

As the coronavirus pandemic grips the world, many are left worried for their loved ones scattered around different parts of the globe, away from family.

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan was left worried and concerned after one of his relatives tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, where confirmed cases and death toll has been skyrocketing.

During an Instagram Live session, the Student of the Year actor revealed how we tend to not take things seriously till it starts affecting us or our loved ones directly.

“It’s very close to home right now. Until it happens to someone you know, you don’t take it seriously and understand the gravity of it,” he said.

Varun further urged his fans and followers to stay indoor and take the entire debacle seriously and take necessary precautions to curtail the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, the actor has been doing all he can to help fight the global pandemic.

“With each passing day of being locked down at home, my heart goes out to all those who have no home in this time of crisis. And so this week Eve committed to provide meals for the poor who are without homes or jobs. I also have deep admiration for all those who are risking their lives by working on the frontlines. I have committed to provide meals to doctors and medical staff at hospitals,” he wrote on His Instagram earlier.

“All meals are provided through the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust. It’s a small step. But during a crisis like this, we have to make every step count. I will continue to do what best I can,” he added.