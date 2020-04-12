Purab Kohli reveals he and all family members have ‘fully recovered’ from coronavirus

Purab Kohli revealed earlier that he and his entire family of four had contracted coronavirus.

The actor recently took to Instagram to update his followers on his health, saying that the clan has 'fully recovered.'

"Thank you all... you lovely people for your warms wishes... we really left a strong bolt of love come our way. Rest assured we are very well and fully recovered now," Purab wrote.



He further urged people, “Yes it's hard! But firstly we need to put the brakes on this pandemic, and then we have to conserve energy and rest our bodies and build strength. God forbid if you do catch the virus, your body which is the real weapon against this virus, will need loads of energy to fight it."



The Typewriter actor also pays homage to the frontline paramedical staff, "A big shout out to all the frontline workers and health workers around the world who are risking their own health and the health of families to serve us all. Bless them," he said.