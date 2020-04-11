Jacqueline Fernandez extends birthday wishes to her ‘one man army’

Indian actress Jacqueline Fernandez has extended love and birthday wishes to celebrity makeup and hair artist Shaan Muttathil and called him ‘my one man army’.



Jacqueline took to Instagram and shared some adorable photos with Shaan and wrote, “My one man army!!! You’ve seen it all through these 10 years and you’ve stuck with me, fought for me and been a real brother from another mother, Amukutty!! Love you @shaanmu happy happy bday.”

She went on to say “I’m pretty sure we’ll still be making our Tik Toks when we 60 years old which is like a year away for you love youuuuuu.”

Earlier, there were reports that Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been urging everyone to stay at home during the quarantine, is stuck at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse, during the 21-day lockdown in India.



The news came to light when Salman’s sister Arpita uploaded an adorable video on Instagram, showcasing Jacqueline spending time with her son Ahil Sharma.

Arpita captioned the video as, “Lovestruck by Jacqueline.”