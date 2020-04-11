Nawazuddin Siddiqui was dubbed as an ‘embarrassment’ by his family

One of Bollywood’s most acclaimed and sought-after stars, Nawazuddin Siddiqui may have racked up for himself a colossal fanbase, but the actor’s family was not too impressed.

The Manto actor’s rags-to-riches story is no news for the world which meant the actor’s start in Bollywood had happened through a number of small roles that hardly did his portfolio any good.

The smaller parts in movies, also left his father disappointed who expressed his dismay over Nawzuddin ‘embarrassing’ the family.

In an earlier interview with Cinestaan, Nawazuddin had said: “My father used to get upset when I did small roles. He used to say, ‘why do you do these small roles where you get bashed up. Please don’t come here, it’s embarrassing for the family. Neighbours say that your son is getting hammered’.”

“He felt I was beaten for real, but he was fine upon learning that it’s only drama. He asked me to stop doing such roles.”

Eventually, after bagging the lead role in Gangs of Wasseypur, the actor went straight up to his father and said: “Why don’t you watch my film now?”

The actor had earlier also opened up about his life struggles, as he was quoted by Humans of Bombay on their Facebook page.

“I would borrow money from my friends, saying I’d return them in 2 days. Two days later I would borrow money from someone else and pay the first person back. I lived in a flat with four other people – it was about survival. I worked odd jobs – sometimes as a watchman, sometimes selling coriander. I even held acting workshops!”

“I must have gone for a 100 auditions and took up every single role that came my way, no matter how small it was. It took 12 years before I got a ‘breakthrough’. It wasn’t easy – the struggle was not beautiful, it was just that; a struggle.”