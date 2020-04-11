Sara Ali Khan wanted to call Kareena Kapoor ‘aunty’ but Saif Ali Khan begged her not to

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan has shared a loving relationship with her step-mother Kareena Kapoor Khan as the two often leave fans in awe by breaking all negative stereotypes.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had tied the knot while the Simmba star had been 17 and while that may be dubbed as an awkward situation for a lot, Sara took the entire situation with good spirits courtesy of the support she got from her mother Amrita Singh as well as her new step-mom.

Sara and Saif had earlier made an appearance on Koffee with Karan where the 24-year-old Kedarnath actor had spoken in detail about her relationship with Kareena.

“I feel that everybody has been very clear with me, vis-a-vis the equations. It has never been confusing. Kareena herself says, ‘Look, you have a great mother. What I want is for us to be able to be friends.’ My father also never said, ‘This is your second mother’ or made it uncomfortable in any way,” Sara said.

She was then asked in a lighthearted manner whether her father had made her refer to Kareena as ‘choti maa.’

“I think Kareena would have a nervous breakdown if I was to call her ‘chhoti maa’. She would be like, ‘What?! No!’” she said.

“I used to be like, ‘What should I call her? Kareena? Aunty?’ And my father was like, ‘You don’t want to call her aunty!’” she recalled.