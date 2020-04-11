Jacqueline Fernandez stuck at Salman Khan’s private farmhouse during lockdown?

Jacqueline Fernandez has been urging everyone to stay at home during the quarantine and is following the same herself.

The actress caught her fans into a frenzy when it was revealed that she is stuck at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse, during the 21-day lockdown in India.

The news came to light when Salman’s sister Arpita uploaded an adorable video on Instagram, showcasing Jacqueline spending time with her son Ahil Sharma.

Arpita captioned the video as, “Lovestruck by Jacqueline.”

Arpita was staying with her husband Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan and a few others at the actor’s Panvel farmhouse lately.



From this information, fans have inferred that Jacqueline is also staying with them and is stuck at the superstar’s estate during the country-wide lockdown.

Meanwhile, a certain report by Spotboye claims that even before the lockdown was imposed, Jacqueline was at Salman’s farmhouse rehearsing for a dance sequence featuring in Salman’s next release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.